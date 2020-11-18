Justice League: Snyder Cut‘s Zack Snyder’s directorial film Man of Steel, a reboot of the Superman film series that portrays the character’s origin story, was released in 2013. The film hinted at the possibility of having another Kryptonian, other than Kal-El, on Earth. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to know who is other Kryptonian living on the planet.

For the unversed, 2013 film Man of Steel showed that Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) enters the Kryptonian scout ship and walks past an open pod, sweeping off the dust settled on the second pod, which showed a mysterious shrivelled-up Kryptonian body. These scout ships came from Krypton eons ago when the powerful race was exploring the galaxies at the height of their power. Since then fans have been wondering about the identity of the mysterious shrivelled-up Kryptonian body.

Zack Snyder spoke with fans on VERO today and explained his recent version of a trailer for his Justice League cut. A fan asked him about the open pod after the director confirmed a shot from the trailer is indeed in the same scout ship that was used in Man of Steel, reports Cinemablend.

Speaking about the scout ship, and the open pod, Snyder said, “If you study Man of Steel, and even in this movie, there’s a reference to the open sleeping (pod). Which is, when they walk by it on the scout ship when they’re bringing Superman’s body into — to bring it back to life, there’s a sequence where they… they’re kind of walking through that same hallway that Kal-El walked through when he first came into the scout ship. … Next to that (pod), there’s an open (pod) that showed that someone clearly got out. Who that remains a mystery to this day, so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Justice League’s cinematographer Fabian Wagner has shared some behind the scene pictures on his social media handle. The pictures revealed some of the early costume tests that were shot with the core cast. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Wagner wrote in the caption, “Some very early costume tests that we shot against a painted backdrop and a small piece of set #aquaman #jasonmomoa #vulko #willamdafoe #theflash #ezramiller #behindthescenes #cinematography #fujix100f #usunited #justiceleague”

