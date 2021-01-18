One cannot quickly scale the monstrous anticipation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Director’s Cut is riding with on its back. The film, that has seen a massive movement and billion fans virtually marching for it, is finally up for a 2021 release. But the tug of war this time is between the formats, whether it will be a four-part series or a four-hour long film. And to end the anticipation, Snyder has done the good deed by revealing it without really creating a pyramid of suspense. Read on to know more about the same.

Advertisement

If you are unaware about the tornado that HBO Max is sheltering right now. The streaming platform owns the Justice League: Director’s Cut. The film is director Zack Snyder’s version of the 2017 release that was later directed by Joss Whedon as Snyder had to step down due to some personal tragedy. While Whedon’s version did not impress many, fans kept asking for Snyder’s cut and the DC gods agreed.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest buzz and well, Zack Snyder himself, the format of the project is finally revealed. Synder has revealed that Justice League: Director’s Cut will be a four-hour-long movie. Yes, you heard that right, a four-hour-long movie with a gazillion things happening. Well, this doesn’t come as a huge shocked as Zack is know for making movies with long runtime.

Zack Snyder revealed the update on Vero. And later ‘What’s On HBO Max’ Twitter handled shared the screenshot. A fan asked Snyder if Justice League is still a series or a one-shot movie. Snyder replied, “One Shot”. Now, that’s a big confirmation for the fans.

Zack Snyder confirms #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague will be 4 hour movie and not 4 episodes series. #TheSnyderCut opens March exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/GM2N0G0qkt — What’s On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) January 17, 2021

While on that, Zack Snyder has already revealed that the film might get an R Rating if it hits the big screen. The reason was that Batman at places drops the F-Bomb. And there is also raw violence involved in some scenes involving a pivotal character.

How excited are you for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Let us know in the comments section below. Also for more on this and the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Matt Damon Joins Thor: Love And Thunder, Under 14-Day Quarantine In Australia Ahead Of Shoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube