Jared Leto, who played The Joker in Suicide Squad, is all set to reprise his character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The Academy Award Winning actor recently opened up about returning to the part and compared it to his role from The Little Things.

The actor said that there are very few characters where there are no rules in essaying the part. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Jared Leto spoke about making his return to the DC Extended Universe as the super-villain. The actor, who played The Joker in Suicide Squad, said, “It’s hard to say no to that character.”

Drawing comparisons to his current role in The Little Things and that of The Joker from Suicide Squad, Jared Leto said, “It’s like Albert Sparma in The Little Things. There are a very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town.”

He added, “Sparma reminds me a little bit of that character as well in that he’s just a little outside the box. He’s someone who says everything that he thinks, basically. And he always is surprising. He’s very playful. And I found him actually quite funny as well.”

Talking about Albert Sparma in The Little things, Jared Leto said, “He could be a good guy or a bad guy, but he’s a fun guy!”

Talking about Jared Leto as The Joker in Suicide Squad, Batman (Ben Affleck) had apprehended the clown prince of crime’s lover Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). While Leto’s Joker was last seen helping Harley escape from prison, he does not appear in the spin-off, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Talking about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it features the return of Justice League actors Affleck, Henry Cavill (Superman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke), as well as Amber Heard (Mera from Aquaman).

Jared Leto’s The Little Things releases in theatres as well as HBO Max on January 29. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere in March 2021.

