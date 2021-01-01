Since his early break in Dazed & Confuses back in 1993, Matthew McConaughey entered our hearts with a simple ‘Alright, Alright, Alright!’ He went on to do light movies like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, The Wedding Planner and Failure To Launch in the film the early 2000s, but he just shifted gears in the next decade and how?

With movies such as Magic Mike, Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar to his credit, Matthew bounced back to another level at which he’s comfortably settled at. Today, we take you back to the time when he confessed some sensitive things about his relationship with his father.

Starting with, while talking to GQ, he was once asked that if he’s scared of becoming a father? To which he had said, “It’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to be. I knew when I was eight years old. I mean, I wanted to be things like the Washington Redskins running back and all that stuff, but the one thing I knew I wanted to be was a father.”

He also added, “I understood that was why my dad was making me say “Yes, sir” and “Yes, ma’am” to elders. You know, “I’m not on par with the adults yet. There are places to go.”

On his father’s sudden death, Matthew McConaughey replied, “My dad died of heart failure making love to my mother.” He was then asked if his famil considered this as an excellent way to go. To which he revealed, “Yeah. Because that’s how he said he was going to go. He predicted it twenty years before it happened.”

Matthew McConaughey also added, “or kind of exciting” when asked if that must have made each time kind of scary for her parents to make love to each other.

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that he wants to start his career in stand-up comedy. According to him, he was planning a comedy tour before the pandemic.

He wanted to try his career as a comic because he loves the “no-filter communication” provided by humour. “I haven’t shared this with many people, but stand up is a no-filter communication. What I do as an actor, which is why I’m interested in doing stand up, is my raw expression goes through four filters before it gets to the screen,” Matthew McConaughey said on “The Russell Howard Hour”.

