Since the first quarter of 2020, Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show have been making the headlines for one or the other reason. For those who forgot, last year Ellen and the show’s producers were accused of turning their eyes on the toxic work environment.

This year we bring you some not-so-good news again. As per a recent report, the talk show’s production has been delayed once again, and the reason for it is Covid.

A spokesperson for Telepictures, the producers of the show, told PEOPLE, “Due to the Covid-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued safety of our staff and crew, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will push production by a week.”

This precaution was announced after the California Governor, Gavin Newsom asked Hollywood studios to pause production activity as the state experienced a surge in coronavirus cases. They also stated that hospitals are packed and thinning soon.

This isn’t the first time the production The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been delayed. Early last month (December 10), it was announced that filming of the show was halted as the host had tested positive for the Covid-19.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

Following this tweet, a Telepictures spokesperson had told the portal mentioned above that that production was halted until January. Since December 10, the show has aired reruns and will continue to do so until they return. The tentative date for the same is January 11, revealed Deadline.

California has been breaking its own records when it comes to the most single-day deaths from Covid-19. The number was 442 deaths on Tuesday and 424 on Wednesday. The state’s death total exceeded 25,000 as till last year.

With such high numbers, safety is of utmost importance.

