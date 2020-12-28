It has been a challenging year for most of us, courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. But one personality who has given a tough competition to the pandemic by being in the news for most of the times this year is Ellen DeGeneres. No Kidding! The host has actually managed to grab eyeballs for all the wrong reasons this year.

Advertisement

She is one of the entertainment industry’s most successful contemporary figures. However, the echoes of Ellen DeGeneres’ lack of empathy and mistreatment with fellow employees in the Emmy-winning daytime talk-variety program have followed public outcry against the host.

Advertisement

From divorce news with wife Portia De Rossi to insulting Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her show, she has had her shares of controversies for which Ellen DeGeneres has received quite a lot of backlashes. So here we bring you the top 4 controversies from Ellen’s life that brought her into the limelight for all the wrong reasons over the years.

1. Testing COVID-19 Positive

In a year where being positive is the biggest negative, Ellen DeGeneres shocked everyone by announcing that she too has got infected by the coronavirus. Taking to her social media, the TV host said, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.” Check out her post below:

2. Divorce Rumours With Wife Portia De Rossi

The divorce rumours first surfaced in the year 2014, the same year when Portia spent most of her time in rehab. Some media reports suggested that Portia entered a treatment facility for drugs and alcohol. After Portia and Ellen DeGeneres had a row at their home, this happened, with Ellen called out her wife for drinking too much. In 2020, same rumours resurfaced claiming that Ellen and Portia were on their way toward divorce. Fans speculated that Portia wouldn’t stick around after it was revealed that her wife was so callous toward her employees and even celeb guests on her talk show.

3. Toxic Work Environment On Ellen DeGeneres Show

Perhaps the biggest entertainment scandal of 2020 was the toxic workplace scandal that riddled Ellen DeGeneres and her namesake daytime talk show. Early this year, DeGeneres remained mum as past guests and employees spoke out against the host for her alleged cold behaviour both on and off the set. Buzzfeed News published a lengthy expose featuring interviews from one current and ten former employees at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” who spoke about their experiences, alleging that top producers of the show were guilty of racism, a toxic workplace environment and sexual misconduct. Thus, an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, which produces and syndicates the show, ensued. In August, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show.

4. Insulting Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Her Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the sport that she is, was warm and entertaining at The Ellen’s Show and got along really with the host, Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen not only made her down tequila shot but also questioned the fact that she won Miss World with that hand wave? DeGeneres compared her wave to ‘unscrewing of a light bulb’. After this, the internet called the chat show host to be rude to Priyanka and make the interview a bit awkward.

.@PriyankaChopra has been Miss India and Miss World, and today she’s on my show for the first time. I should’ve given her a sash. pic.twitter.com/dbEybDIs8V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2016

Must Read: Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez To Millie Bobby Brown – Satin Dress Inspirations For New Year’s Night!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube