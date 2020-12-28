Actor Josh Brolin, who is well known for playing the role of Thanos in the Avengers series, has welcomed his second child with his wife Kathryn on Christmas day. Josh and Kathryn got married in 2016 and already proud parents to Westlyn Reign, a two-year-old girl.

The couple has named their second child Chapel Grace Brolin and shared pictures of the baby on Instagram. Sharing the snaps, the actor also detailed the reason behind Chapel’s name.

Josh Brolin wrote, “Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I always found great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to give thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Back in July this year, Kathryn Boyd announced that she and her husband are expecting a second child. She made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a snap of her baby bump. The designer was seen showing off her growing baby bump and kissing their daughter Westlyn. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “The Brolin’s are a growin’!! Our little December babe is on the way…” Take a look at the pic below:

Josh Brolin also jokingly commented on the post, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!” Soon after several celebrities flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

It’s worth pointing out that Josh met Kathryn Boyd when she was working as his personal assistant. The two tied the knot in 2016 and two years later they welcomed their daughter Westlyn. Sharing a video of their baby girl, Josh wrote on Instagram, “Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean). Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly.”

