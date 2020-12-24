The world had a long struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic so far but the battle is far from over. While many countries are witnessing the second wave of the Coronavirus, it’s the US which is having the worst ever time. Popular American TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently got infected by the virus and recovered.

After winning her battle against COVID-19, Ellen shared with her fans that she suffered bad back pain and found that it was also one of the symptoms. Talking about the same she had said in a video, “Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much. I am feeling 100 per cent. I feel really good,”

“One thing they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. I didn’t know that was a symptom. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad,” she added.

Now as 2020 comes to an end, Ellen DeGeneres has thanked all the frontline workers who had an extremely tough year while helping others. She has even called them her heroes. While sharing the emotional video on Twitter, she captioned it as, “Frontline workers are my heroes of this year. I’m grateful to every one of them.”

Frontline workers are my heroes of this year. I’m grateful to every one of them. pic.twitter.com/5qtJgmjZM4 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 22, 2020

Recently post-recovery, Ellen was also snapped doing some shopping in Montecito. The talk show host was clicked with a brown bag in hand and a blue and white face mask as she headed to her car.

Ellen DeGeneres was seen picking up some home goods from Garde in Montecito. The pictures and videos on social media show the talk show host interacting with a person from the next car and a videographer. Check out the video and pictures here:

A representative for Ellen DeGeneres told DailyMail earlier that she has finished her quarantine. They also elaborated that she is being tested regularly.

We wish Ellen a happy and healthy 2021 ahead!

