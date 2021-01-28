There is another mommy-to-be in tinsel town! Singer-songwriter Halsey is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The artiste took to her social media account and announced the same by sharing a few pics of her expanding tummy. Scroll down and have a look at her maternity pics.

Posting a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot, Helsey was seen flaunting her growing baby bump. The 26-year-old singer captioned her post, “Surprise.” Along with it, she added three emojis – a milk bottle, a rainbow and a baby angel. In the first of the three pics, she tagged her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Halsey is seen wearing a faded, slightly baggy denim jeans and a multi-coloured bikini top in the first pic. In the following two pictures, the singer is seen without the top. Alev shared her post to his Instagram stories along with two red heart emojis.

Alev Aydin also took to Helsey’s comment section writing, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Replying to him, the singer commented, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Actress Ruby Rose took to the singer’s comment section and congratulated the singer. She wrote, “wow wow wow! Congratulations.”Actress Sydney Sweeney replied to her post, writing, “you’re gonna be the greatest momma ❤️ I cant wait!” Arden Choo also took to the comments and wrote, “Omg congrats!! What a beauty!” Model Emily Ratajkowski, who is currently pregnant herself, replied “Yay” with a crown emoji.

Helsey received loads of more congratulatory messages, including one follower writing, “i love you with all my heart!!! we’re all so happy for you!! you’re gonna be the best mom ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Another follower of Helsey commented, “Aww!! You are going to be an amazing mom Ash. Welcome to the club—one of the greatest gifts on earth.

Congratulations Helsey and Alev Aydin.

