The Cannes Film Festival, one of the most sought after and followed International film festival, is being postponed. The festival that began in 1946 is an invitation-only event held annually in May at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. But now, it will happen two months later.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak last year, the world is still in lockdown, and the numbers of cases being registered aren’t diminishing. Fortunately this year, unlike 2020, the Cannes Film Festival organizers have decided to host the festival. Read on to know the new dates of the film festival.

Taking to Twitter, the Cannes organizers announced that this year’s festival will now take place in May (as initially scheduled) but will happen in July. Their tweet read, “74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: CHANGE OF DATES Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021. #Cannes2021”

74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: CHANGE OF DATES

74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: CHANGE OF DATES

Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021. #Cannes2021 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) January 27, 2021

The Cannes Film Festival organizers also posted the same news on the micro-blogging site in French.

74e EDITION : REPORT DE DATES

Initialement prévu du 11 au 22 mai, le Festival International du Film de Cannes aura lieu du mardi 6 au samedi 17 juillet 2021. #Cannes2021 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) January 27, 2021

French journalist, Pierre Lescure while in conversation with the French publication Le Figaro they were optimistic. He said, “We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel.”

Talking about the Cannes Film Festival, the 73rd festival – which was held last years – was first postponed from May to June or July before it was ultimately cancelled. While most of the festival didn’t happen, it still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it planned to include in its prestigious lineup. The festival is attended by close to 45,000 people every year.

The Cannes Film Festival isn’t the only much talked about event to be postponed. The Recording Academy revealed that Grammy Award 2021, which was initially scheduled to take place on January 31 has now been delayed to March 14. Similarly, this year’s Academy Award aka Oscar Award 2021 has been pushed and will not happen on April 25, 2021.

