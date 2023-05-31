Do you feel under confident when you wear sleeveless outfits or feel uncomfortable donning something too revealing because of how your body looks, be it the sogginess of your b**bs or the stretchmarks on your thighs or the curves in your waist area? Well, this is nothing new. Every woman gets this feeling every now and then. That is why today we have our favourite Hollywood celeb Scarlett Johansson teaching us how to be quite confident in our skin and flaunt that beautiful body of ours. Keep scrolling to read more.

Scarlett is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has been a part of many prestigious projects, but she will forever be remembered for her performance as Marvel’s Black Widow. Apart from being a versatile and talented actress, she is also a fashionista. She has a unique taste in fashion which has never gone wrong most of the time.

Today, we have a series of pictures of Scarlett Johansson from the time when she was enjoying her vacay on a beach. As shared by one of her fan pages, named ‘scarlett_johansson_official’ on Instagram, Scarlett could be seen wearing a light blue-coloured knotted bikini and flaunted her figure like a pro. Putting her beach bum, curves and all the stretchmarks on display, the actress showed how to be confident in your own skin.

Check out the pictured here:

We feel her mantra was – own your marks, own your beauty.

Scarlett Johansson opted for a simple look with the bikini. And with lots of sunscreen, a pair of black sunnies, a beach hat, a messy top bun and some lip gloss, the actress completed her look.

For the unversed, recently, Scarlett was seen walking the red carpet of Cannes 2023, looking like a diva in a pink gown with peek-a-boo bra detailing.

Well, are you with Scarlett Johansson’s body positivity mantra? Let us know if this helped you to own your body type and all your insecurities.

