Wasn’t everyone tired of hearing the number of times Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were on a break? The couple started dating somewhere around 2010 and was head over heels in love with each other. Their relationship, however, couldn’t pass the test of time as they finally called it quits in 2018 after giving their multiple chances to their love. But did you know, JB once sang on a piano at a public restaurant to win his ex-girlfriend back? Scroll below for details!

Jelena went through a lot of drama during their time together. They had accused each other of cheating, went on breaks, and dated multiple people but often got back together. It was finally in 2018 that Justin moved on with his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin. His decision brought a lot of backlash, with many blaming the supermodel to date!

Back in 2015, Justin Bieber visited a restaurant where he was waiting for Selena Gomez. It was just another time when the couple broke up with each other and was possibly trying to reconcile. An eyewitness in a conversation with Teen Vogue revealed all that happened and how Jelena ended up rekindling their romance with a slow dance!

The source revealed that Justin Bieber reached the venue early and randomly began playing the piano. He clearly was ‘Sorry’ because that’s what he played on the musical instruments before confirming to a fan, “I’m meeting up with my ex-girlfriend.” JB went outside and picked up Selena Gomez before they spent a few moments on the couch. They were eventually seen enjoying a slow dance on the floor and confirmed their reconciliation.

Here’s the video:

Well, the night did not end there! Justin Bieber sang ‘My Girl’ to woo Selena Gomez. Take a look at the video below:

Justin was truly a romantic boyfriend. And we now know why Selena was all crazy about him!

