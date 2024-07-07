Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh left everyone worried last month after the actor went mysteriously missing while taking a flight from Delhi To Mumbai. However, he returned back after 24 days, safe and sound and confessed he was on a spiritual journey.

The actor, recently landed in Mumbai for professional commitments and was caught by paps who threw a swarm of questions at him. But he patiently answered all the queries.

While Gurucharan Singh went missing, it was highlighted that a lot of actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not got their dues and their paychecks are still pending with the production house, waiting to get cleared. However Gurucharan Singh confirmed that the payments have been done.

Talking to the paps, the actor said, “Haan ji, sabka kar diye almost. Almost. Kuch ka mujhe nahi pata hai, woh mujhe puchna padega. (Yes, they have cleared almost everyone’s payment. I don’t know about some, that I’ll have to ask).”

Gurucharan Singh was also asked if he would be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once again? The actor responded, “God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, but he left the show in 2020. Interestingly, this was not the first time that he quit. Gurucharan played Roshan Sodhi from 2008 to 2013 but quit the show in 2013. He was replaced by Laad Singh Maan but Gurucharan made a comeback in 2013 and played the character till 2020.

When he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the second time, he was replaced with Balvinder Singh Suri, who plays Sodhi to date.

