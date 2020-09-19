Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the much-loved sitcoms. It has gifted some unforgettable characters like Angoori Bhabhi, Manmohan Tiwary, Daroga Happu Singh and many more, to the viewers.

Every actor and his character has a dedicated fan page, which speaks volumes of show’s popularity. Not just leading characters, but supporting characters too are highly popular and one such is Daroga Happu Singh portrayed by Yogesh Tripathi.

For the unversed, Yogesh Tripathi has proved his mettle in a show like Kavita Kaushik led F.I.R. and since then, he’s been a fan favourite. Looking at his comic timing and acting skills, director Shashak Bali made him an integral part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. And, it wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that he enjoys the same popularity as the lead characters of the show.

With such a power of attracting viewers, the makers have made sure that the beloved Yogesh Tripathi gets paid a decent amount for his Happu Singh’s portrayal. As per starsunfolded.com, Yogesh is paid a sum of 35,000 INR for each day of the shoot.

Meanwhile, Aasif Sheikh who essays the popular character of Vibhuti Narayan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently shared his experience of working with fewer people amid the pandemic conditions. He also addressed the issues like budget cuts, that are currently the hot topic of discussions on the internet.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Aasif Sheikh said, “For how long can one sit at home and wait? It was already more than 90 days and this is now a way of life and we have to live with it until the vaccination comes. Work is life and I think now we have to see how we can do it with lesser people, smaller units and also, by maintaining hygiene. We are performers and need a platform to perform.”

When asked about the deduction in the pay, Aasif Sheikh added, “Yes, money has been slashed not just ours but others also. Like there have been minus 20-30% and I think it’s fine because it’s a grave situation for everyone.”

