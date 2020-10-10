Bigg Boss 14 premiered last week, and we are already seeing things heating in the house. We recently interacted with the contestants and singer Rahul Vaidya has some exciting things to tell us. If you remember, we told you earlier that he would open people secrets if they crossed him. In today’s part of the interview, we have some more interesting news for all.

Before he could begin his journey in the house, we spoke to him and quizzed him about being with another singer, Jaan Kumar Sanu, cooking, him saying yes to the show and much more. We also asked him if he is open to finding love, like many previous contestants, in the house, and his answer is something the females in the house should know.

Talking about sharing space with another singer in the house, Rahul Vaidya said, “Other than him being a singer,he is a co-contestant also. So the sam,e logic applied to him. If he is good to me, I’ll be good to him. And if he’s bad to me I’ll be worst to him. We are not goin in the house to do a jugalbandi. It is not a singing reality show. So that is why it does not make a difference.”

The show has been a medium that has opened many opportunities, career-wise, for its contestants post their stint in the Bigg Boss house. When asked if he too has any such expectation from Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am not going there to relaunch my career. I think my career is already launched. I am going there only because it is a great show and it gives a substantial increase in your fanfare.” He continued, “Also given COVID, I thought this was the best option to pick up.”

Talking about his first reaction to being offered Bigg Boss 14, Rahul said, “I’ve been getting this show for quite some time now. In fact from season 1 it’s been getting offered to me. But the reason I choose to take it now is because, all these years by the makers came to me I had already allocated my dates to my live shows.”

Rahul Vaidya continued, “But this time around, because of COVID there are no live performances, so I was comparatively free, so that’s how I thought ‘Chalo, abhi kate hai’ (laugh). He added, “As of now nobody knows what it is going to be life. People are saying it is opening, but honestly, the business is not opening.”

Talking about his family’s reaction to him saying yes to Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya said, “Arey, meri maa toh mat pucho, she’s been so jittery and the day she said bye to me, when I was checking into my hotel for quarantine, she cried so much.”

While admitting that he doesn’t know how to work his way around in the kitchen, we asked him if he is open to finding love in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He said, “Of course, who’s not opened to it.” Well, the ladies of the house I hope you get to know this if you guys are also opened to finding love within the house.

By the way, how excited are you for the first Weekend ka Vaar episode of the season?

