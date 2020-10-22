Actor Kunal Thakkur is all set to make his digital debut in a tech thriller titled Escaype Live, starring Shweta Tripathi.

Kunal, who has set up tennis academies in Mumbai, said: “My hands are full, so I need to pick work that is really worth my time. When a project like this comes your way, it’s hard to resist.”

“The energy on the set is great and I have most of my scenes with Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi and Waluscha De Sousa. Our producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary is great fun to work with but is a task master at the same time,” he added.

On the advantages of OTT shows, he said: “The content is very relatable and real and there is huge audience base for it.”

