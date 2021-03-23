Back in the 90s era, Amrita Singh was one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She was 33 when she got married to Saif Ali Khan and share two kids with him named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. During one of her interviews, Singh revealed that she would beat up her daughter if she marries someone at an early age.

Amrita and Saif got married in 1991 when the actress was 33-year-old and the actor was 21-year-old. There was a vast age gap between the two and they married against their family’s wishes.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got divorced in 2004 and share two kids together named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later in 2012, the Tashan actor tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor Khan and share two kids with the actress.

Once upon a time, Amrita appeared on Simmy Garewal’s show and revealed how Saif’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore reacted to their wedding. The 2 States actress revealed that the 76-year-old actress has already played the role of her mother in law in a movie and after that when she met her as her real mother-in-law for the first time, she gave her quite a scolding for taking such a big step in hurry.

On being asked, what if her daughter Sara Ali Khan does the same thing and gets married to someone in such a haste decision? Replying to Simmy, Amrita Singh said that she would definitely beat her up if she does anything like that.

Saif Ali Khan once during an interview with Mid-Day gave credit for his career to his ex-wife and said “I also ran away from home, and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all [work/show-business] seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened.”

