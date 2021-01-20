



Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has a special surprise for fans on Wednesday. She has posted a sizzling snapshot in a tiny bikini.

Disha shared the picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in a tiny aqua number and posing with a tree bark.

For the caption, Disha Patani dropped a coconut tree emoji.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe“, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of “Ek Villain 2”. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently announced that his upcoming film Radhe will arrive in cinemas on Eid 2021. Salman’s decision followed a request from exhibitors’ associations across the country for a theatrical release of the film.

He took Instagram to share the good news with his 37.7 million followers: “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing ‘Radhe’ in theatres.”

“In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch ‘Radhe’. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..”

