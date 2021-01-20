We often look at our favourite Bollywood actresses and think which lipstick colour they are wearing exactly. I don’t know about you guys, but I do it all the time. Today, I’m gonna decode some amazing dupe colours that are affordable and look just like the original lip colours worn by Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan.

Now, we know Bollywood celebrities wear lipstick colours from Tom Ford, Gucci, Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury and Dior to name a few.

What if I told you that you can get their dupes under just 2100 and will give you the same finish as your favourite Bollywood actresses? There are some really affordable brands available in India including M.A.C. cosmetics, Smashbox and Stila to name a few which you can get at Sephora India by just sitting at home. You don’t even need to visit the store for this, just order it online.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone –

Deepika Padukone is a sucker for nude colours as far as we have noticed. There isn’t a single nude shade left that her makeup artist hasn’t explored on the Cocktail actress, I feel.

If you’re someone who likes to keep it all matte and nude, you can try M.A.C. cosmetics Velvet Teddy for just Rs 1700. You can order it online from Nykaa.

Kiara Advani –

Kiara’s pick for nude is more on the pinkish side. We have often spotted the Guilty actress donning the no-make makeup look.

If you loved this colour on Kiara Advani, you might as well check Stila’s Patina on Sephora online. Trust me, you’ll thank me for this colour. Whether an official meeting, girls night out or date night, you can never go wrong with this colour. You can get it between Rs 1800-2100 online.

Sara Ali Khan –

Sara in an interview once revealed that she likes to apply the most unimaginable colours on lips. It’s her mother who doesn’t let her wear such colours and go out in public. The Kedarnath actress’s favourite lip colour is blue.

If you loved Sara Ali Khan’s blue lipstick in this picture and if you’re a fan of ‘Atrange’ colours too, you might as well try Smashbox’s ‘Teal With It’. It’s such a pretty colour, you will fall in love with it at first glance. You can get it for Rs 2100 online.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan –

Aishwarya is the OG queen of walking the red carpets. From her stunning and viral Cannes look to Indian red carpets, the Guru actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to acing a particular look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this colour during Cannes and she happens to be L’Oreal brand ambassador for years. If you loved this red, you will love Stila’s ‘Fiery’ lipstick. The consistency of the lipstick is so smooth and the finish is just so silky that there’s no way you’re not buying this beautiful colour yet again. You can get it between Rs 1800-2100 online.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam can rock anything and everything when it comes to fashion. From the most sophisticated to bright colours, she can rock it like a BOSS.

I loved this Marilyn Monroe look on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and if you loved it too and wanted to buy the same lip colour as her, you can go for Smashbox’s ‘Bawse’. You can get it for Rs 2100 online.

Tell us which affordable dupe colour from the above-mentioned list are you going to try next in the comments below.

