YRF is one of the biggest production companies in Bollywood and hence all eyes are on its upcoming movie slate. They have some really interesting films lined up like Pathan, Prithviraj, Tiger 3, Shamshera and more but release dates are either far away or unknown.

The production company earlier completed 50 years in the industry and everyone was expecting it to announce the release dates on the big occasion but it didn’t happen. Now we hear that YRF is finally ready for the announcements in a very special way.

According to Pinkvilla, YRF is working day and night to make the announcement in a never seen before away. For this, the production house has created a showreel which will celebrate their films so far and will announce the upcoming slate at the same time. “A special showreel is being prepared for the big screen to celebrate the YRF films till date, and in the same showreel, announce their slate of upcoming films, which includes films with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, and Vicky Kaushal among others. It will be a grand video celebrating cinema, and some visuals from these forthcoming films are also expected,” a source has been quoted as saying by the portal.

“Apart from the announcement of fresh films, one can expect an update on the existing films like Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera in the same showreel” the source adds.

Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham’s Pathan is expected to release on Diwali this year. No official announcement has been made regarding the same but it will be surely made in the showreel it seems. Also, Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood’s release date is being keenly anticipated. The film was planned for Diwali 2020 release but got postponed due to pandemic. Sonu recently revealed that makers are planning to release the film in cinemas once the pandemic situation gets better.

