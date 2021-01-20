Yesterday, Salman Khan took to Twitter and announced that his upcoming cop drama, Radhe –Your Most Wanted Bhai, will release in cinemas during EID 2021. While fans are excited to see him on the silver screen soon, they also want to know how the actor is working on his other films – namely Antim, Tiger 3 and the extended cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

We have got to know how the actor is dividing his time to his projects, and 2021 is a busy, busy year for him. The Bigg Boss host is likely to have no long break till September this year. Read on to know the details about his shooting schedule for Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth and more.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh and the entire gang of Antim has been shooting in Panchgani for the last few days and will wrap up this schedule tonight. This would be followed by a final stint in Mumbai, and then move onto the post-production stage by end of February. The idea is to get the film ready for a release in the third quarter of 2021.”

After wrapping up Antim, Salman Khan will start shooting for the much-awaited Tiger 3 from March. The insider informed, “It’s the biggest and costliest action film of Bollywood, and Salman has allotted bulk dates to Aditya Chopra. If everything goes as planned and the pandemic does not act as a spoilt sport, he will be shooting for Tiger 3 from March till September.”

The source further added that director Maneesh Sharma has already started prep for the film, including location scout, action design and other technical aspects. Tiger 3 will see Salman Khan reprise his role as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif as ISI agent Zoya.

Besides these films, Salman Khan will also shoot with Shah Rukh Khan for the Siddharth Anand directed Pathan. The details about his shoot schedule for this Aditya Chopra production are still being worked on. As per reports, Bhai has 12 to 14 days of work left for the film. This shooting schedule also includes a massive action scene.

