Globalisation, technology and demographic changes have not just influenced different businesses but the perspectives of a whole new generation who irrespective of their gender and socio-economic status look to impress the world with their fashion sense. They are constantly exploring fresh ideas with tutorials, looks of the season and fashion and beauty hack to make an impression among the new-age trendy and fashion-loving people.

Advertisement

However, now there is a whole new way to get inspired – by following content creators on Moj, India’s leading short video app, with quick, short 15-second videos with new fashion styles and trends for every occasion and mood. Keeping things light and fun, these influencers create inspiring content that millennials and GenZ can access with just a swipe-up!

Khushi Shaik ( 3.9M followers)

Advertisement

Khushi Shaik brings in her uniqueness in fashion and beauty content, with lots of versatility and elegance. Whether it is a date, a formal dinner, a festive occasion or a casual outing with friends, she covers it all in a fun and quirky style with a fusion of lip-sync videos, dance and acting.

Pranavi Manukonda (3.2M followers)

If you are looking to shine in South Indian attire, Pranavi Manukonda shows how to create a fashion fiesta with traditional Indian attires and an array of colors – be it sarees, half sarees, or even lehengas. Grace, panache and a whole lot of cultural symbolism is what Pranavi’s fashion style is essentially made of and she carries each of these outfits with much aplomb.

Aisha Kashyap (3.1M followers)

Whether you want to look like the cute “girl next door”, or a “party diva”, Aisha Kashyap brings in both avatars with an ultimate style statement, perfectly complemented with her trendy and classic wardrobe. She curates her fashion ideas in a way that will lure anyone to make them their wardrobe staples. Aisha shows you how to ace it in style with her Indian, western or Indo-western outfits, subtly interspersed with her acting and lip-syncing skills.

Priyanka Tyagi (3M followers)

Majestic and elegance is an understatement whenever Priyanka creates video around fashion and trends. She uses her fashion expertise to show you the trendiest outfits for every occasion. Instead of just one outfit in a video, Priyanka gives you three or four chic looks, that pop with colour, and transition smoothly from one to the other, all in just 15 seconds.

Aditi Satpute ( 282k followers)

When it comes to looking like a true Maharashtrian beauty, Aditi Satpute is the epitome of grace in her Paithani sarees. In her videos, Aditi shows you her distinctive charm to drape the saree in different styles. Elements like the Nauvari saree, nath, mundavalya, half-moon bindi and green glass bangles, – and that sets her apart! Her lip-syncing acts with classic Marathi folk music adds to the grandness and make her an inspiration for anyone who wants to adorn a traditional Maharashtrian look.

So, whether you emulate these fashion-loving and trendsetting women on Moj or simply take a single styling tip and reinvent your wardrobe, you’ll be ahead in the fashion game!

So head to the Moj app now and swipe up for more fashion and beauty inspirations.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Uses This Cost-Free Beauty Hack For A Flawless Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube