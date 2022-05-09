Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most respected and followed celebrities of India who also enjoys a huge fan following overseas. The actor has always been in the news for his bold and upfront attitude no matter what he is standing against. A few years back, a bunch of news reports suggested that underworld don Ravi Pujari was targeting SRK after his film Happy New Year had just hit the theatre.

For the unversed, Happy New Year was a 2014 entertainer which worked quite well at the box office despite the negative reviews around it. The movie was directed by Farah Khan and featured actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Boman Irani, amongst others. Around the time of the film’s release, one of its distributors, Karim Morani’s Mumbai house was attacked, following which, a seven-member gang was arrested.

According to a report by NDTV, it was later revealed that these seven men worked for underworld don Ravi Pujari, who was allegedly upset about not being given the international rights of Happy New Year. A police source close to the development told the publication that upon interrogation, they had learnt how the seven suspects were planning to reconnaissance Farah Khan’s home and Shah Rukh Khan’s office after the firing at Karim Morani’s house.

Producer Mahesh Bhatt was also reportedly under the threat as his house was being monitored by the gang closely.

Sadanand Date, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Mumbai, elaborated on the matter and told Mid-Day, “Our police officers had information that the seven were carrying weapons and were about to kill a famous Bollywood personality to establish themselves in the industry so they could extort money later.”

