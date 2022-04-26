After the success of Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2, the South industry has been grabbing a lot of attention as it has also helped bring back people to the theatres. On the other hand, Bollywood is remaking a lot from their industry and has been criticised for the same. However, Abhishek Bachchan doesn’t feel the same and shares his views on the pan India term.

Junior AB is currently basking on the love he received for his latest Netflix release Dasvi. The Tushar Jalota directorial also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and positive responses from the audiences.

Abhishek Bachchan in an interview with Indian Express reacts to Bollywood getting criticised for remaking South films and nothing interesting has been made in the industry. The actor tells, “Unfortunately, you have forgotten Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, which did pretty well. I think at the end of the day, you know, are you able to engage the audience and entertain them? That is all they are asking for – to be entertained.”

Abhishek Bachchan says he doesn’t understand the term pan-India and commenting on the same he shares, “I don’t believe in this term. What does that even mean? Do we use this for any other industry? Not at all. We are a large cinema-going population and we love our cinema. It has never mattered which language it has been made in.”

The actor further defends Bollywood’s remake culture and says even our films are remade in the South, “Are you telling me that Hindi films are not being remade in the South? That is an unfair question because no matter what you say the answer comes out defensive. We all are part of the Indian film industry. We might work in different languages, but we are part of the same industry. We all cater to the same audience.”

“It is not entirely fair to label any film industry. Films in Hindi or any languages have always been remade. It is not a new phenomenon. There has always been an exchange (of content) all the time. Nothing wrong in that,” Abhishek Bachchan said.

Sharing his views on the success of KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa and RRR, the actor says, “I understand why you might ask it because currently, these films are doing so well. But they have always done well. Our films have done well in the South. It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen. The exchange doesn’t happen because there is a dearth of ideas in a certain industry. It is a choice we make as a creator. So, I don’t agree with that,” Abhishek concluded.

