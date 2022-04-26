KGF Chapter 2 mania has stormed the entire country and despite Jersey releasing last Friday, the momentum hasn’t slowed down. While the 600 crore milestone was left behind during the second weekend, the latest update is about a good start in the weekdays.

Starring Yash, the magnum opus has worked really well with the mass audience. However, that’s a slight disadvantage to it as such films face big drops during weekdays. In the case of KGF 2, numbers during working days, on the whole, have been amazing but there has been a consistent drop with each passing day. But again it’s the phenomenal second weekend that has taken care of everything.

Another bright picture is that KGF Chapter 2 has entered weekdays of the second week on a good note as 16 crores* for day 12 (second Monday) has come as an estimated figure. The overall Indian box office now stands at 640 crores* (all languages). By the end of third weekend, the film will hit the 700 crore mark and is inching closer to RRR (763 crores* as per the last update).

Meanwhile, KGF 2 makers have given fans one more reason to cheer as they have now brought out ‘The Monster Song’ from the album. The song holds a special place for the makers and fans as it is a mix of 6 languages. Sung by Adithi Sagar and Ravi Basrur the song adds a sound to the real monster avatar of Rocky Bhai.

From the high octane performance of Rocky Bhai to the mind-blowing songs, KGF 2 has come as a full package of a mass entertainer for the audience. The release of a new ‘The Monster Song’ from the album is bringing out the daredevil monster vibe.

