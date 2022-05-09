Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for a while and how. From her wedding buzz with actor and longtime boyfriend now turned husband Ranbir Kapoor to her recent brand endorsement where she’s getting trolled for promoting sugar. Late last night, Alia was papped at the Mumbai airport donning a chic outfit and sunglasses and is now getting trolled for the same and netizens are calling her ‘Sasti Deepika Padukone’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Alia opted for a comfy airport look with a neutral colour tank top and paired it with high waist wide-leg pants. She styled her look with a loose Gucci jacket and accessorised her look with sunglasses and a luxury bag from Celine. The actress looked pretty as ever in her comfy airport looks and we would surely want to take some fashion tips from her.

Advertisement

Now, Alia Bhatt is getting brutally trolled for her airport look and netizens are comparing her comfy look with Deepika Padukone’s. For those of you who know, knows Deepika’s style is very comfy and basic when it comes to her airport looks. The beauty usually opts for neutrals and blacks for her travel looks.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s video, a user commented, “Seriously 😳 she is literally following Deepika’s style😂” Another user commented, “Literally copying Deepika wtf?!! A third user commented, “she barely dressed like this before what now? why is she even trying to do deepika queen’s thing?🤢” A fourth user commented, “Sasti Deepika😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on trolls attacking Alia and comparing her comfy look with Deepika’s airport looks? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Revenge’ Against Kapil Sharma Flirting With Deepika Padukone: “10 Saal Se ‘Deepu Deepu’ Main Bhi Dekh Raha Hoon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube