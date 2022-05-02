Do you remember when photos of Deepika Padukone buying alcohol during the lockdown circulated and received criticism for not staying without it as Covid-19 was spreading across the globe? However, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity as the woman in those photos was Rakul Preet Singh and not the Gehraiyaan actress.

Recently, Padukone shared a reel on Instagram that consisted of bloopers from her movies. It included several of her films, like Piku, Happy New Year, Desi Boyz, Gehraiyaan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela, and more. “Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1,” she captioned the video.

Getting back to the topic, back in 2020, according to the Times of India, a video of what people assumed was Deepika walking out of a store in Bandra’s Pali Hill and carrying alcohol was spotted. She received backlash over it, with one Twitter user tweeting, “Socialist Deepika Padukone contributing to the States Treasury in lockdown, I think such people can’t survive without.”

However, it was later revealed that it wasn’t Deepika Padukone after all, instead, people mistook actress Rakul Preet Singh to be her. Later, when the news to clarify the mistake broke out, Singh tweeted, “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol,” as a sarcastic remark about her buying liquor.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Previously, it was reported that Padukone stays away from alcohol. She isn’t the only Bollywood star who practices this. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and more are known for not touching liquor.

Knowing that she stays away from alcohol made people more curious if it was Deepika Padukone in those photos or not. Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. As for Rakul Preet Singh, she is set to appear in Ajay Devgn’s Thank God.

