Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor who began winning hearts as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-led Gully Boy, wowed the audiences with his recent release Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. In a recent chat, the actor opened up about why he refused to talk to his father, Laxman Chaturvedi about the Shakun Batra directorial.

The romantic drama, which released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, spoke about complex topics like mental health and illicit relationships. It also featured a bunch of intimate scenes between Siddhant and Deepika. Read on.

During a recent interaction on Social Media Star With Janice, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed the reason behind not wanting to discuss Gehraiyaan with his father. He said, “My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep. Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven’t talked to him about it even today.”

On being probed about the reason why did he avoid the conversation, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being as an actor you have to do all kinds of roles.”

In the same conversation, Siddhant also credited his father for encouraging his talent as an artist since his childhood days. The Gully Boy actor recalled that his father had spotted his talent of dancing and would push him to perform at all the family functions. He said, “I was a shy kid, but then I started enjoying it when people would watch me in awe.”

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the upcoming horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot. Besides this, he will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Another film in his kitty is the romantic action-thriller, Yudhra – co-starring Malavika Mohanan.

