South superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 33 today. The actor who debuted back in 2011 in Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila, gained immense fame and love in Tollywood through his commercially hit film Pelli Choopulu.

The heartthrob is now one of the ruling actors of South Industry and enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. Not only a brilliant actor, but Deverakonda is also a beautiful human being by heart. Today’s throwback story we brought for you will make you fall in love with him all over again.

Vijay Deverakonda’s angry young man role in his highly controversial 2017 released film Arjun Reddy, was not only a box office hit but also won him his first Filmfare award. However, did you know that Vijay auctioned his first award? If you are unaware, then read on to know the reason for it. (PS: It’s heartwarming).

After winning an award for Arjun Reddy, actor Vijay Deverakonda auctioned his first Filmfare award for Rs 25 lakhs. After the award function, the actor hosted a surprise sundowner party for the media and fans, where he auctioned his trophy. Talking about it, he shared the deets on his Twitter handle in which he wrote, “The 1st Rowdy Club Sundowner Party. Filmfare gave away 25 lakhs raised for CMRF Divi labs. You are now a part of my journey. This black lady is special to all of us. I shall show my appreciation by visiting you all :)”

His tweet further read, “Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao – KTR Anna we’ve seen this through successfully and in style – 25 lakh I can’t wait to see you and hand it over.” [ sic]”

For those who are unaware CMRF stands for (Chief Minister Relief Fund).

This indeed was a very beautiful gesture by Vijay Deverakonda and we wish him a very happy birthday!

