This Sunday, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo hosted a press conference where they launch the trailer of the most anticipated film. For some time, the film is in the news for multiple reasons. The first rushes of the film were dropped on social media, two days back and it has already grabbed everyone’s attention. The official trailer of the film is being lauded by one and all and fans also seem to be in love with Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor’s family drama.

The film is directed by Good Newzz director Raj Mehta and is slated to hit the screens on June 24. The film also features Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in the key roles.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a multi-starrer film that is already being anticipated by Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s fans. With all the excitement around the film, the film is expected to open around 7-10 crores on the Day 1 of the box-office. Well, we must say if this turns out to be true then it will be lesser than Kiara Advani’s recently release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan co-starrer surprised everyone when it opened with double-digit numbers and collection 14.11 collections.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 where he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film, which boomed at the box office, was later released on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Coming back, JugJugg Jeeyo trailer gives a glimpse into Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s married life, who come to India to inform their parents about their divorce. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, also confesses to his son that he has decided to divorce his mother Neetu Kapoor. But when Neetu comes to know about their son and daughter-in-law’s divorce she tells them there was and never will be any divorce case in their family.

JugJugg Jeeyon will see Varun Dhawan returning to silver screen after almost 2 years. He was last seen in Coolie No 1 which released in December 2020.

