Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is all set to return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the much-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick. The highly anticipated film, which is a sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun, is finally releasing in theatres on May 27 after several delays.

Advertisement

As Joseph Kosinski directorial is releasing this week, Paramount is leaving no stone unturned to keep the hype around the film at high until the premiere night. Top Gun 2 trailers that were released a few weeks ago are also much loved by the audience.

Advertisement

In the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is seen still working at the same flight academy he trained in, however, as an instructor now. Among his students is the son of his former RIO Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards), Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), who isn’t exactly fond of him.

Aside from this core conflict, the film will also delve deep into Pete Maverick’s psyche as he’s forced to re-examine his life and deal with deep-seated internal turmoil that he has long tried to ignore. Moreover, he also showcases his daredevil attitude both on the ground and up in the air.

Tom Cruise’s attitude comes as a reminder to all the viewers that he may have aged, but his devil-may-care attitude is still very much intact. Much of the marketing for Top Gun: Maverick focuses on the fantastic stunts and action scenes that the film’s cast and crew worked on for months.

Watch the trailer below:

The name Maverick isn't given, it's earned. Get #TopGun: Maverick tickets now to see @TomCruise on the big screen – only in theatres May 27. https://t.co/67py5MSXtr pic.twitter.com/43Bgu0shsD — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) May 11, 2022

The film was supposed to release in 2019 however it was later postponed to “allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences”. It was then further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and scheduling conflicts. Hence the buzz around the film is at an all-time high now. Going by the hype and the buzz around the film, Top Gun: Maverick can earn around Rs 10-13 Crores* on opening day.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 4: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Is Very Good On Monday, Can Go Anywhere Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram