After collecting 14.11 crores on Friday, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was very good on Monday as well as 10.75 crores came in. This indicates that the footfalls are more or less on the same levels as on an opening day and then on the fourth day since there is a reduction in ticket prices. Of course, in the case of this horror-comedy, the makers had done well by not jacking up the prices too high over the weekend. Still, there is at least 10% difference, which means the film has been holding up superbly on the weekdays as well.

It is one thing for a non-commercial film to hold so well on Monday and then it’s different when a hardcore out and out entertainer brings in such footfalls on the first working day of the week. That pretty much shows how the film has been accepted well by the audiences. Moreover, the collections are also on the higher side. It’s not as if a film opened at 5 crores and then has a Monday of 4 crores. Here, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is maintaining its double-digit stranglehold, which is a rare scenario, especially when it comes to a non-holiday release.

The Anees Bazmee directed film now stands at 66.71 crores and that’s not far away from the entire first-week collections of a successful film Gangubai Kathiawadi which had garnered 68.93 crores. If the pace sustains like this for the rest of the weekdays as well, which pretty much seems like the case, then 150 crores should be a cakewalk for the film. However, it would be the second weekend that will decide where it is eventually headed because sometimes when films like these catch fancy of the audiences, they can go just about anywhere without any target.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

