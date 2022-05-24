Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan is rocking at the box office. Since day 1, the film is performing beyond expectations and is on its way to becoming the biggest hit for the actor. Not just in India but overseas too, the film is off to a flying start and below is all you need to know.

The horror-comedy released on 20th May in a clash with Kangana Ranaut‘s Dhaakad. Attracting maximum crowd and positive word-of-mouth towards itself, BB 2 is witnessing terrific numbers in the country. In the first weekend itself, the film went over the 50 crore mark. Speaking of overseas, it has taken the best start ever for Kartik’s film.

As per trade reports flowing in, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made approx. $2.3 million in overseas (17.83 crores) in the first 3 days. It’s the biggest ever start for Kartik Aaryan and the film is already in huge profits. With appreciation coming its way from the Indian diaspora, BB 2 is all set to emerge as a huge hit in the international market.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, the second half of the film has been especially garnering a lot of praises from fans and reviewers for the way Kartik Aaryan has performed a particular scene where he does the Tandav dance. While people are familiar with the young star’s dancing skills, his Tandav performance depicts another dimension of his talents.

As per a source, “Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs Tandav. It is a very difficult dance form for someone who has never learnt Indian classical dance and he managed to grab it and how within a week’s training under Guru Chinni Prakash.” (via IANS)

