As predicted, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought a big smile to Bollywood. It’s almost been a couple of months, Bollywood didn’t get a big box office hit since The Kashmir Files. Finally, Kartik Aaryan has rose to the occasion and is attracting a huge crowd to theatres. In return, the actor is all set to witness a jump in Koimoi’s Star Ranking, also known as Stars’ Power Index.

Since day 1, BB 2 is performing beyond expectations. After bagging a fantastic start of 14.11 crores, the film accumulated 55.96 crores at the end of the first weekend. The number anywhere between 75-90 crores would have been a good total as a lifetime, but the film is racing towards the 100 crore mark and has a chance of even touching 150 crores.

With a given reception and box office pace, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sure shot 100 crore club entrant, and once this happens, Kartik Aaryan will earn big gains in Star Ranking. As of now, the actor is in 21st position and once BB 2 crosses the 100 crore mark, he will earn 100 points to his credit. With 100 more points, Kartik will stand at a total of 200 points and has a chance of moving 3 positions up.

Once Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters the 100 crore club and surpasses 114 crores (John Abraham’s Housefull 2’s lifetime), Kartik Aaryan will jump two places up in the table. If BB 2 manages to surpass 150.36 crores (late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore’s lifetime), Kartik will jump three places up to get placed at 18th rank. In a worst-case scenario, if BB 2 crosses 100 crores but stays below 114 crores, the actor will still rise by one position by beating Rajkummar Rao.

