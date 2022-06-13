Bollywood stars and celebrities of the entertainment world consuming drugs is no new news to us. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and shocking death showed this ugly side of the industry, there have been many stars who have also been accused of consuming narcotics. The latest in the long list is Siddhanth Kapoor.

As per reports, Siddhanth – who is Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son and actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, has been detained by the Bengaluru Police. The reason for it is for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Read on.

As per reports, Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested for alleged drug abuse after Bengaluru Police acted on a tip-off and raided a hotel on MG Road where a party was hosted. The cops reportedly sent the samples of 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs and Siddhanth’s test was among the six that returned positive. Police have said it’s unclear if they consumed drugs and came to the party or if they consumed them at the hotel.

News agency ANI on Twitter shared, “Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police” In their following tweet they added, “Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station: Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City”

Talking about Siddhanth, the son of Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor, this young Kapoor lad is also part of Bollywood. He has been part of a couple of B’wood films and shows like the 2020 web series Bhaukaal and movies like Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Chehre and more. He has also worked as an assistant director in films like Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyya, and Dhol.

Commenting on Siddhanth Kapoor’s detainment in Banglore owing to alleged drug abuse, his father and actor Shakti Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

