Basking in the success of his career Kartik Aaryan has been finding hurdles in the release of his next film. Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film which was released on May 20, this year, continues to be the highest opener of 2022 leaving big budget films like Prithiviraj and others behind. However, the actor is now in the news owing to his upcoming film Freddy. Scroll down for a scoop.

Freddy stars newbie Alaya F alongside Kartik Aaryan and is helmed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashank Ghosh.

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by then Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy is finding it hard to secure a buyer for its OTT release. Reportedly, the makers were looking to drop the film on the OTT Giant like Netflix, like Aaryan’s Dhamaka. The film was revealed on the OTT platform and was received well by the audience. While the details about its plot and storyline is under wraps, the film is finding it hard to see the light by the end of the tunnel.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, a source close to the development revealed to the portal, “Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is supposed to have been fashioned as an OTT film all along with Dhamaka on Netflix, which had also starred the actor in the lead. However, unlike Dhamaka, Freddy is finding it tough to secure any buyers on a big, reputed OTT platform. Apparently, the makers have approached multiple OTT players or repute, but none seem interested in the movie, owing to its subject matter and treatment, which is reportedly dissuading the film from fetching it asking price, even though said OTT players are tempted to bet on Kartik’s name and stardom.”

Despite giving a blockbuster recently, Kartik Aaryan struggling to find a buyer for Freddy comes as a shock to each one of us. Don’t you agree?

