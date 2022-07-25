Disha Patani is currently extremely busy promoting her soon-to-release action thriller Ek Villain Returns. Also starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, the film hits theatres this Friday, July 29. With just a couple of days left until the release, Disha sat down for a chat with a leading daily and spoke about some of her first.

Advertisement

This included her first celebrity crush. Can you guess who it was? Well, it was none other than Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. While she made this revelation, she also had an adorable story related to him. Read on to know all she said.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Disha Patani revealed that her first celebrity crush was actor Ranbir Kapoor. While talking about how smitten she was by the Shamshera actor – and the problems it got her into, the Malnag actress said, “When I was in school, I was a huge fan, and I almost got into so many accidents because I used to see his poster.”

Continuing talking about the effects her crush on Ranbir Kapoor had, Disha Patani said, “In my city, there was a huge poster of his. I think he was endorsing some brand and I used to just stare at it, and ride my scooty, and I just bumped into so many things while doing that.” When asked if she told Ranbir about her crush, Ms. Patani replied, “not really but I will.”

While Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015) opposite Varun Tej, she gained recognition for her part as Priyanka Jha in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Since then, her filmography includes titles like Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Baaghi 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Ranbir made his acting debut much earlier with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic romance Saawariya (2007) alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Project K.

This sci-fi thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. She will also play a pivotal part in the action thriller film Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Rajesh Khanna’s Behaviour Led Sharmila Tagore To Stop Working With Him: “One Thing That Affected Me The Most About Kaka Was…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram