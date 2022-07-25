There is barely any 90s kid in the country who is unfamiliar with Imran Khan and his iconic Punjabi hip-hop songs. He brought about a revolution in the Indian music scenario and was one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in south Asia. We are currently living in an era where our country is churning out a few of the finest musicians and rappers of the world and amidst all of this, let us take you back to the time when Imran had opened up about receiving offers from top Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, the Dutch-Pakistani singer is famous in India since the early 2000s and most of its credit goes to his album Unforgettable. His songs, Amplifier and Bewafa released at a time when MP3 and MP4 divided were a widespread concept and it is safe to say that there was barely anyone in India who hadn’t heard these songs. They were popular choices on the radio and are considered classics even today.

It is an undeniable fact that the current Bollywood is full of remade songs and the trend is far from over. Amidst such patterns, it comes as a relief to Hindi music lovers that none of Imran Khan’s songs have been remade for any new generation movies or albums. Have you ever wondered why? Let’s find out.

A few years back, in a conversation with BBC Radio, Imran Khan had opened up about the high demand of Amplifier in Bollywood, considering that it is a hip hop classic. “Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan…I wanted to licence the song to them but they were not agreeing. Because they just wanted that whole soul of that song. And everything you know, the rights, the publishing, the mechanical rights. I said no man, that’s not possible. I am putting so much hard work into it and you just want to buy it? Let’s make a new song then you can buy that song. No. They want to have the song that’s already made itself you know.”

