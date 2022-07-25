Matt LeBlanc (born Matthew Steven LeBlanc) is an actor people from across generations know and recognize thanks to his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani in the super-hit and extremely loved NBC show Friends. The actor who has been making us laugh with this act since 1994 turns 55 today and we decided to celebrate it with some trivia about his.

While you may know Matt as someone who starred in several ‘90s sitcoms – like TV 101, Top of the Heap, Married… with Children, Vinnie & Bobby, Reform School Girl and more – did you know he could have been a pro in another career line and not acting? Well, read on.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January 2015, Matt LeBlanc was full of stories about his childhood. While recalling his early years, the Friends actor spoke about sneaking into the closet where his mother hid the Christmas gifts, once unwrapping a gift, playing with it and then putting it back in place so he could pretend it was a surprise on Christmas day and more – as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

During this trip down memory lane, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Matt LeBlanc if he knew he wanted to be an actor from a young age. To this, the Friends actor surprised all by saying he actually thought he was going to be a carpenter. The ‘Joey’ actor said that he went to a technical vocational high school where he studied carpentry as “everyone in my family goes to work with some kind of tool in their hands.”

The actor even revealed, “I made a complete kitchen and installed it in a house.” While still in a light mood, he even jokingly added that his high school teacher benefited from his work before he planned a career change.

Matt LeBlanc went to Boston College to take a series of carpentry courses, but according to Comedy Central, he ultimately decided to drop out. Why? Because he already knew how to do all the things that he was learning in school. Shortly after this, he began his acting career and has since been entertaining one and all – irrespective of their age.

Happy Birthday, Matt LeBlanc.

