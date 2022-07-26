Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding was not the only thing that left the fans tizzy. Few months after the wedding Alia left her fans with teary eyes and loads of excitement after she announced that she was expecting her first child.

Since then Alia and Ranbir have been hitting the headlines now and then and are usually bombarded with the question of their unborn baby. Just recently Alia’s husband RK was making news after he sparked the speculation that they were expecting twins. This amped up everyone’s excitement but it was immediately put to rest after Kapoor told everyone not to create a controversy and that it was a joke.

For the unversed, during a media interaction with Film Companion, when asked to reveal two truths and a lie, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.” This sparked the twin rumours. Now, wife and new mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt during her interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan opened up on the whole fiasco.

When asked to talk about the twin’s rumour that was sparked by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt said, “Oh god, f***, pardon my french. Singular. Ranbir was doing some joke on some Reel and apni hi pair pe unhone kulhadi maar di (He walked into it). Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai (Clearly we don’t have enough things making headlines in the country that this did). The world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir… Mujhe bhi baad m pata chala (even I learnt about this later).”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s answer to husband Ranbir Kapoor’s twin answer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

