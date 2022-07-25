Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is looking to close its theatrical run sooner than expected. After taking an underwhelming start, one expects the film of such scale to see a boost at the box office on day 2. However, it didn’t happen and now on day 3 too, there’s no reason to cheer up for the makers.

Helmed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra, the latest release of YRF rides on a huge budget. Unfortunately, due to several reasons, it failed to spark excitement among the audience up to the level expected from the film. As a result, a dull start was witnessed and no momentum was gained yesterday.

Now talking about the day 3 collection, Shamshera has made 9.75-10.75 crores as per the early trends which shows it will be no show from tomorrow onwards. The total now stands at 30.50-31.50 crores. It won’t be a surprise if the film gets discontinued from most of the places in the second week. Sadly, another big disappointment for Bollywood!

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who herself has two big releases lined up so far – mythological fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra‘ and the streaming film ‘Darlings’, took to her Instagram to show appreciation for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and his latest release.

The actress posted a picture of herself on her Instagram with the caption: “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch (sic).” In the picture, Alia can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt that reads “Kapoor” in Devnagri, she has her eyes closed and appears to be listening to music with earphones plugged in. The actress paired her t-shirt with an earthy-coloured jacket.

