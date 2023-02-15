Pathaan Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): It has been three weeks since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s starrer action thriller was released in theatres and the film had a phenomenal run. The action spectacle is also ringing the cash registers in the overseas box office market.

Siddharth Anand’s action spy thriller continues to break several records in the UAE, North America, and Australia. The film has raked in a total sum of 953 crores gross worldwide. Needless to say, the film is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe.

Pathaan earned 5.60 crores net on Tuesday, collecting 498.85 crores net. As early trends are coming in, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned 3.50-4.50 crores on day 22 finally crossing the 500 crore mark.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen has not only brought back Bollywood but a lot of single-screen cinemas came back from oblivion. The outperformed the lifetime collections of several films including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others.

With Wednesday’s collections, the grand total of Siddharth Anand’s directorial would be around Rs 502.35-503.35 crores. It’s also important to note that Shehzada, the eagerly anticipated movie starring Kartik Aaryan, will enter theatres in just three days.

The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan will be showing alongside another movie for the first time in three weeks. Since Pathaan just needs 1000+ screens to stay in business, there is no need for a struggle. Evidently, if nothing else, Pathaan’s occupancy will rise, enhancing their enjoyment of watching movies.

