Pathaan Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer action thriller had a phenomenal run at the box office not only in the domestic market but also in the overseas markets. The film has now entered the third week and it refuses to slow down.

Siddharth Anand’s action thriller already crossed the 489.05 crores mark this week surpassing the lifetime collection of several films like Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many more. Now the film is all set to enter the 500-crore club at the domestic box office.

On Sunday, the film gathered as much as 13 crores. Typically a film slows down around this time after three weeks of theatrical run. However, Pathaan refuses to slow down. As early trends are coming in, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned 4-5 crores on day 20. Even though the collections seemingly gradually diminish, the business will once again pick up during Valentine’s day. That should allow around 12 crores more to be added to its total by the time the week is through, which will lead to the enormous milestone being crossed.

With Monday collections, the grand total of Siddharth Anand’s directorial would be around Rs 493.05-495.05 crores. Now only 5 days are remaining until Kartik Aaryan‘s much-awaited film Shehzada hits the big screens. For the first time in three weeks, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film will be running alongside another film. It’s not a battle since Pathaan only requires 1000+ screens to remain in business, which will be no problem. Evidently, if nothing else, Pathaan’s occupancy will increase, making their movie-watching experience even more enjoyable.

In the Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who works with Deepika Padukone’s fictional character to combat a terrorist threat posed by John Abraham’s agent Jim. Tiger is also played by Salman Khan in the film. The plot is set in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

