Pathaan Box Office: This Siddharth Anand directorial is truly enjoying a glorious run! Starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead, this action spectacle has already been crowned as the biggest film in the YRF universe. And it continues to achieve milestones with every new day. Scroll below for details as it shines bright in Mumbai and is soon to even surpass KGF Chapter 2.

A few days ago, we reported to you about the highest grossers in Mumbai and the top 10 list included biggies like Drishyam 2, Sanju, Dangal, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others. Pathaan had made a quick entry and left most of these movies behind. Now, it is competing in the top 3.

So far, Pathaan has made total collections of 144.10 crores in Mumbai alone. The film began on a decent note but picked up the pace quickly with favourable word of mouth. It has now surpassed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s lifetime numbers of 144 crores and is currently eyeing the numbers garnered by KGF Chapter 2 (146 crores).

While KGF Chapter 2 could be easily left behind, number 1 on the spot is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with 190 crores, a feat quite difficult to achieve. While it may not be able to reach that mark, there’s no denying that Pathaan did extraordinary business all across the world and Shah Rukh Khan starrer needs to be celebrated.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has raked in a massive worldwide total of 946 crores gross. It has earned 588 crores gross from the Indian market and 358 crores gross from overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

