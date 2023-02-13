It was yet another double digit day for Pathaan on Sunday. The film is in its third week and for it to gather as much as 13 crores more on its third Sunday is indeed a big deal, especially after it has over 450 crores already behind it. Typically a film slows down around this time though from all practical perspective, the word ‘typical’ is not right here since there is only one other film which has managed a feat like this in a single language, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The mega action thriller entertainer has collected 489.05 crores so far and now it’s a matter of just a few more crores been added to its total before 500 Crore Club celebrations begins. On Monday, the film should see a fall in the range of 40% and considering the fact that Friday numbers were 5.90 crores, one can expect somewhere around 3.50 crores. Then there is Valentines Day when collections should jump again. That should allow around 12 crores more to be added to its total by the time the week is through, which will lead to the enormous milestone been crossed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday arrives Shehzada and for the first time in its run, the Shah Rukh Khan led film will have another movie running in parallel. It can’t be stated as competition per se because Pathaan now needs only 1000+ screens to keep going and that won’t be an issue. In fact if not anything else, the occupancy will then get better for Pathaan, which will only make them movie watching experience all the more entertaining.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Secret Superstar & Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Is Now The 5th Highest-Grossing Indian Film In History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News