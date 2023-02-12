The signs were always there. After Friday collections (5.90 crores) stayed pretty much the same as Thursday (5.95 crores), it was quite clear that on Saturday the film will take a very good jump all over again. Even if the collections had been around 5.50 crores range on Friday, the stage would have been set for a very good trending. However almost similar numbers on both the days meant that the stability factor was well taken care of and now it was time for the film to grow all over again.

This is what happened on Saturday as the film shot up well and collected a very good 11.50 crores*. This is really good because just like last weekend, the Saturday jump sets the stage for yet another huge weekend as Sunday will be further good. In fact even if there is a 20%-30% jump now on Sunday, it would result in a very healthy total. There is no competition whatsoever for the film and even though a few old films (DDLJ, Jab We Met, Titanic, Tamasha etc.) have released in a few cities at a show or two, Pathaan continues to occupy more than 90% of notable screens and hence even limited occupancy will result in good numbers.

So far, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected 476.30 crores* and today it will go past the 490 crores mark. From there it would be a matter of just 10 crores odd to be added for the 500 Crore Club entry to be made and that will now happen within this week itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

