James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is still churning out good numbers at the worldwide box office. Interestingly, after becoming the third highest-grossing film in overseas, the biggie was expected to cross Titanic in no time in a global lifetime. However, the re-release of the 1997 cult has created an interesting scenario. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water will be soon completing two months in theatres across the globe. During this time, the film has already achieved phenomenal success by crossing the $2 billion mark. Still, it is aiming to become the third highest-grossing in history and it is expected to happen in the next few days.

As per the report in Deadline, Avatar 2 has earned $2.213 billion at the worldwide box office so far. It almost got to the third spot but the re-release pushed Titanic’s lifetime ahead by a slight distance. Its gross now stands at $2.217 billion globally. As one can see, there’s a very small gap between the two and eventually, the Avatar sequel will go past Cameron‘s own masterpiece starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

So far, Avatar 2 has earned a whopping $1.566 billion from the international circuits, while North America has contributed $646 million.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Variety, James Cameron had recently reacted to Avatar 2’s big box office success. He said, “I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re going back to theatres around the world. They’re even going back to theatres in China where they’re having this big Covid surge. We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theatres’. Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my a*s.”

