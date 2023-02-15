In the form of Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, Bollywood has got a much-needed bombastic start in 2023 and now all eyes are set on how Shehzada performs at the box office. As Kartik Aaryan has proved himself as a bankable star over the years, the film is carrying enough expectations. Sadly, the advance booking trend so far hasn’t been good. Keep reading to know more!

Unlike Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where the advance booking was started a week or 10 days before the film’s release, the pre-sales for the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer began just a few days before the arrival. In fact, the full-fledged booking started just today. So far, no momentum could be sensed and the film is heading towards a disappointing start if advance ticket sales are concerned.

As per the trade report, Shehzada has sold tickets worth 40 lakhs gross so far through an advance booking for day 1. It’s really disheartening to see such a low number as even Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (5 crores gross) is out of sight now. With some boost today and tomorrow, this number needs to go up to 2 crores gross. Post that, the walk-in audience will take it forward if the word-of-mouth is good.

Initially, a double-digit opening was on the cards for Shehzada but now, with important regions like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and others showing a cold response, a score much below 10 crores could be seen as a projection. Let’s see if any major turnaround happens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

