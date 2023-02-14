Pathaan Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends): The action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham had a terrific run at the box office, not simply in the domestic market but also in international markets. The movie is now in its third week and is showing no signs of slowing down.

This week, Siddharth Anand’s action spy thriller outperformed the lifetime collections of several films including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others. The movie is now on track to join the 500-crore-dollar club at the box office domestically.

Pathaan earned 4.20 crores on Monday which is less than a 50% fall when compared to Friday’s collection. This means biggie has collected 493.25 crores. As early trends are coming in, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned 4.5-5.5 crores on day 21.

With Tuesday’s collections, the grand total of Siddharth Anand’s directorial would be around Rs 497.75-498.75 crores. Now it’s less than 7 crores away from hitting the magical 500 crores mark. It is also worth pointing out that only four days are remaining until Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited film Shehzada hits the big screens.

For the first time in three weeks, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film will be running alongside another film. It’s not a battle since Pathaan only requires 1000+ screens to remain in business, which will be no problem. Evidently, if nothing else, Pathaan’s occupancy will increase, making their movie-watching experience even more enjoyable.

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who collaborates with Deepika Padukone’s onscreen character to combat a terror threat posed by agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham. Salman Khan also makes an appearance as Tiger in the film. The story takes place in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

