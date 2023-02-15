We’re just a couple of days away from witnessing the Marvel tentpole on the big screen in the form of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The excitement level is high as it’s the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase 5 and the box office projections are already in. And with China joining the party, a healthy opening is definitely on the cards!

For the unversed, the film is a threequel in the Ant-Man series, which includes Ant-Man and Ant-Man And The Wasp. With phase 5 getting kickstarted, we’ll get to see MCU’s new mega villain with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. His variant was introduced in the Loki series and as he’s making his big-screen debut, Marvel fans are excited to the core.

As per the report in Deadline, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is aiming to score around $95 million in the first 3 days. Including the Presidents Day holiday, the 4-day collection is expected to be in the range of $105-$110 million at the North American box office. It’s a good number to start with as the previous Ant-Man film had opened with $75.8 million. As of now, it is releasing in 4,300 theatres.

Speaking about the overseas start, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is projected to earn around $160 million in the opening weekend, taking the worldwide projection above $250 million. Out of this, a good chunk of $35-55$ million is expected from China. So overall it would be a healthy start for MCU’s phase 5 film.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is having its major release on 17th February but in France, Korea, Germany and Italy, the film is opening today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

